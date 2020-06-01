Valley Made, Local Strong: Martin Farm and Ranch Supply

EDINBURG — Livestock animals require lots of work to take care of them. A store in Edinburg has been helping farmers and ranchers meet their needs.

In 1955, Martin Farm and Ranch Supply was started by Al Martin. His son, Doug, now owned the shop. Since then, what started out as a small store turned into a six-acre one stop shop for ranchers.

The store doesn’t just have supplies for horses, it sells baby chickens, fencing supplies, and feed for “about every animal imaginable,” according to Doug.

The supply store is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s located at 215 East Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg.

