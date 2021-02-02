Valley Made, Local Strong: Movie Night

Owner of Movie Night in Mission Homer Garza has been working in video stores his whole life.

So in 2010, he opened his own video store with 3,500 movies. Since then, the store has expanded its collection to include more than 25,000 movies.

"I took my passion for movies, which I've always had, and I took my personal movie collection and turned it into Movie Night," Garza said.

You can find anything from scary movies to the Disney collection and everything in between, including an extensive Grease collection with autographed items from Olivia Newton John.

"There's a lot of nostalgia and memorabilia in the store and every item that's in here I've hand picked," Garza said. "It's truly my passion."

They have 70s, 80s, and 90s movies from every genre - and they've incorporated ways to shop safely, even hosting outdoor movie nights.

The business also has a small kitchen serving burgers, fried pickles and other movie treats.

You can follow their Facebook page at Movie Night in Mission Texas for their menu and hours of operation.

Saving the tradition of family movie night one rental at a time, Movie Night in Mission is Valley Made, and Local Strong.