Valley Made, Local Strong: Sidebar
EDINBURG — From the outside, many would never know what beauty is hidden inside the Puig Business Center in Edinburg.
Robert Puig, the owner, says the building is deceiving in every way.
Step inside and guests are in a fully functional business center. Until they walk to the back, behind the dim yellow lights is a restaurant and speakeasy, Sidebar, where time stops and every piece inside has a story.
Sidebar is located inside the business center on 215 East University Drive in Edinburg. It’s open Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Watch the video above for the full Valley Made, Local Strong story.
