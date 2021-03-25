Valley Made, Local Strong: Susana's Cakery

Susana's Cakery is Weslaco is dishing out some of the best cakes in the Valley.

Owner Susana Torres said he love for baking started at an early age. Torres said when her grandmother saw her love for the craft she did something about it.

"She sent me to school to learn," Torres said. "And since then, I just loved to bake. It's an inspiration for me."

While her business has only been around for about a year she's already made a big splash with an appearance in TIME magazine.

"I do cakes, I do pies, I do macaroons, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, but the focus is the cakes," Torres said,

Each cake is made with love and from scratch.

She decorates all of her desserts by hand. The popular item right now right now, Torres said is the lemon blueberry cake.

For more information and to place and order visit Susana's Cakery on Facebook or Instagram.