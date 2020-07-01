Valley Made, Local Strong: Team Tiger Martial Arts

MCALLEN — Team Tiger in McAllen started in a facility that was less than 800 square feet in 2004. They built up to a larger space to provide to more who want to learn.

Humberto Villanueva, the owner, says he primarily teaches an ITF style of Tai Kwon Do and Okinawan martial arts. They’ll also teach how to use martial art weapons.

Currently, for those concerned about their health during the pandemic, Villanueva says they are taking the proper measures at the dojo to ensure clients' safety. He will also give lessons via Zoom.

The dojo is located at 2009 Industrial Drive in McAllen. It’s open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

