Valley Made, Local Strong: The Candy Apple Factory
If you're in the mood for a good candy apple, The Candy Apple Factory in Brownsville has you covered.
Located inside the Sunrise Mall in the food court, they have a variety of flavors to choose from, including caramel, watermelon, and the top selling flavor chamango.
You can find more than just candy apples at the shop, Joshua Lopez with The Candy Apple Factory said they also sell coffee, special teas and milkshakes among other specialty drinks.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Texas National Guard coming to Starr County on Saturday to administer vaccines
-
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for women who are pregnant?
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: The Candy Apple Factory
-
Sen. Cornyn hopeful for future turnout of mass vaccination efforts
-
Valley residents frustrated over reports of foreign nationals crossing border for vaccine