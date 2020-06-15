x

Valley Made, Local Strong: Valley Running Company

By: Cecilia Gutierrez

MCALLEN — When gyms were closed, people turned to trails and sidewalks to get their run in.

Whether it’s a hobby or a lifestyle, Valley Running Company has what runners need to stay active.

German Madrazo, the owner, says it wasn’t until he read an article about McAllen being the fattest city in the country, that the store became a reality.

The store is located on 1701 West Dove Avenue in McAllen. It’s open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

