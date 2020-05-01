Valley marine veteran shares experience working on coronavirus testing site

Experts say wide-spread testing is one thing that can help with a successful reopening in Texas. Several new sites have been opening in recent days and a Valley marine veteran is manning one of them.

Kevin Gongora is a Mission resident and he's sharing his personal experience after serving our country, and now working in one of the UT Health RGV testing labs.

He works in the lab of Dr. John Thomas, Assistant Professor of Biology and a founding member of the UTRGV Center for Vector-borne Disease.

They recently switched gears and went from analyzing different types of diseases to screening and testing patients for coronavirus.

To set up an appointment to get tested call the UT Health RGV Patient Communications Center at 1-833-887-4863. All information is confidential.

