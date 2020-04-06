Valley residents asked to hold on to Goodwill donations amid pandemic closure
ALAMO – Piles of donations are mounting outside Goodwill stores across the Rio Grande Valley.
Officials say it’s creating a health hazard and the nonprofit is asking the public to hold on to donations for now.
According to Goodwill, they closed doors two weeks ago, on March 23. Items upon items are making a mountain just outside the Alamo location.
Goodwill CEO John Ownes said in a press release, “when donations are exposed to the elements, it tends to make them unusable.”
The piles donations, which is now a burden of trash, are also breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
Watch the video above for the full story.
