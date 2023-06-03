Valley school districts providing free summer meal programs

Photo credit: MGN Online/USDA

With the summer break in effect, a handful of school districts throughout the Rio Grande Valley announced the start of their summer food programs.

The programs feed children during the summer for free.

IDEA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

IDEA Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program began serving free meals al all IDEA campuses to those under the age of 18 last week and will continue to do so through Friday, July 21.

The summer meals include breakfast and lunch and must be consumed in the cafeteria of any IDEA campus Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children do not need to be an IDEA student to receive the meals.

Food service will be closed on Monday, July 3 through Friday, July 7.

CAMERON COUNTY

Brownsville ISD

Free breakfast and lunch meals will be provided to children under the age of 18 as part of the Brownsville ISD Seamless Summer Option Program.

The meals will be available in dozens of locations throughout the summer starting on Monday, June 5.

A LIST OF LOCATIONS CAN BE FOUND HERE

All families have to do is during the program find a site, have their child show up for breakfast and lunch, and enjoy a healthy meal – no registration is needed. Breakfast will be served beginning at 7:30 a.m. and lunch will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. – depending on location.

Meals must be consumed onsite, and children do not have to be Brownsville ISD students to receive a free meal.

A kick-off event for the program is scheduled for Monday, June 5 at the Ringgold Park Pavilion located at 501 E. Ringgold St.

Food service will not be provided on Tuesday, July 4.

HIDALGO COUNTY

McAllen ISD

The McAllen Independent School District is getting ready to launch their summer food program starting Thursday, June 1.

The district will offer free two free meals per day to kids 18 and under at 32 different location.

CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF LOCATIONS

The meals are dine-in only, and no documents or proof of income are needed. The program includes meal on wheels with school buses.

For more information, contact the McAllen ISD's Child Nutrition Program at 956-632-3226.