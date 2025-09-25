x

Valley View ISD announces additional police patrols at middle school following social media post

Photo credit: Valley View ISD

An additional police presence is at Valley View Jr. High School following a social media post circulating among students, according to the district.

In a message posted on Thursday on the campus website, Valley View ISD said police determined that there is no direct threat to Valley View Jr. High School, and that the additional patrol presence is a precautionary measure. 

School is operating on a normal schedule, the district added. 

“We ask parents to monitor their children's use of social media and remind them that threatening posts, even in jest, can lead to serious consequences, including arrest,” the district said. 

