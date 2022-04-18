Victims in motorcycle crash identified as Brownsville police officer's parents

The victims of a motorcycle crash in Brownsville over the weekend have been identified as the parents of a city police officer, the police department announced Monday.

The crash happened Saturday night on the 5500 block of Paredes Line Road.

Police say they arrived at the scene and found a motorcycle on its side, a Ford F-150 and two bodies on the ground.

Investigation reveals the motorcycle failed to yield the right of way when it made a right turn on Paredes Line Road, and hit the truck on its passenger's side.

The female passenger of the motorcycle, identified as 52-year-old Ana Margarita Guerra, was taken to Valley Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 62-year-old Adolfo Humberto Guerra, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brownsville police say Mr. and Mrs. Guerra are the parents of Brownsville police officer A. Guerra.

"We ask for everyone to keep Officer Guerra’s family in their thoughts and prayers," the Brownsville Police Department said in a statement.