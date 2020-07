Victoria Olivarez Signs to Central Methodist University

SANTA ROSA - Victoria Olivarez signing her NLI to throw at Central Methodist University.

It's been her dream since she was in 5th grade to throw collegiately. She felt CMU was the best fit academically and athletically.

She'll be majoring in exercise science with plans on getting her doctorate, wanting to be called 'Doctor Victoria'.

She wants to become a physical therapist to help people in need.