Volunteers help repair elderly woman's home as part of new Mission program

The city of Mission is teaming up with volunteers to make a difference in neighborhoods across the city. They're helping residents fix up their homes.

Volunteers with Paint Mission Beautiful worked on one elderly woman's home. She says she never thought an act of kindness like this would ever happen to her.

"It is a blessing to know that someone is giving you a helping hand when you need it," homeowner Petra Mendez said.

Mendez has lived in her home for about 25 years and right now, it's in need of repairs and improvements.

"It needs a new paint job, repairs around the house, I know the house needs it, but I knew economically I couldn't afford it," Mendez said.

She can't afford those repairs after breaking both her hip and her leg. Mendez learned about the Paint Mission Beautiful program from her niece, who saw a post on social media last month.

The new project launched by the city wants to repaint homes and fix up yards across town.

Project Foreman Abraham Morales is one of the volunteers making a difference.

"Those of us that can, we want to help and the fact that the city has this program and help those that need it and I think it's really, really important and for us. It's rewarding to use our skills to make the community better," Morales said.

Workers removed rotting wood and repaired damaged surfaces. They even rebuilt a wheelchair ramp to help Mendez get inside. All materials were donated by a local business.

Next week, volunteers will wrap up work on the home by putting a finishing touch, a new paint job.

"I'm very happy because they are helping me a lot economically because I wouldn't have been able to afford it," Mendez said.

City leaders say neighbors can apply for help anytime during the year. They're also looking for volunteers on upcoming home repair projects.

To apply to have your home repaired, click here.

To volunteer for the project, click here.