Voter registration in the Valley for March primary elections ends Monday

Those not registered to vote in Hidalgo County have a couple more hours left to register.

The Hidalgo County Elections Department is extending office hours Monday to give people more time to sign up.

They're keeping the doors open until 8 p.m. So for those who need to register, there's still time.

Hidalgo County elections workers are putting in extra hours to get the Rio Grande Valley ready for the upcoming March primaries.

Monday is not only the last day to register, but also to change your address.

Hidalgo County voter San Juanita Silva says she and her husband already registered, but he didn't receive his voter card in the mail.

So they went to the elections department to check what went wrong.

"He had to register again, because he was not in the system," Silva said.

She said the process was simple and quick.

Silva and her husband are among nearly 430,000 registered voters in Hidalgo County.

According to the county's election website, this is almost 37,000 more than the number of registered voters in 2020, the last presidential election year, and about 100,000 more than in 2016.

"It's one thing to register to vote, and it's another to get out and vote," Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas said.

Salinas says they expect more registrations in presidential election years, but she hopes people actually head to the polls come Election Day.

The elections department helps voters stay informed on their website where they can find sample ballots, track a mail-in ballot, and check on their registration status.

Early Voting starts Feb. 20 and runs through March 1. Election Day is March 5.

Watch the video above for the full story.