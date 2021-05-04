Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies now administering COVID-19 vaccines

Photo Credit: MGN Online

All of the 5,100 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across the country are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers, the company announced Tuesday.

This includes all 587 pharmacy locations in the state of Texas.

Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

Additionally, the company is rolling out new programs to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across the country as part of their Get Out The Vaccine campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The GOTV campaign, an extension of the retailer’s role in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and the existing vaccination program, provides education materials in stores and clubs about the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccine, the news release stated.