WATCH: Gob. Abbott discusses storm relief efforts, school voucher bills
Gob. Greg Abbott discusses relief efforts following last week's storm that flooded several areas across the Rio Grande Valley. Abbott also discusses the latest on the school choice bills.
Watch the video above for the full interview.
More News
News Video
-
Bond set for man accused of threatening people with a handgun in...
-
Brownsville airport running on generators following electrical issue
-
Border Patrol discusses alleged human smuggling attempt that ended in fatal Edcouch...
-
Hidalgo County commissioners extend disaster declaration
-
Gob. Abbott discusses storm relief efforts, school voucher bills
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Veterans guard Brianna Barnes signs with Coastal Bend
-
Progreso shuts out Hidalgo 3-0 in regional final to advance to state...
-
Vipers forward Jermaine Samuels discusses team's mindset heading into playoffs
-
Vipers gear up for postseason as team seeks fifth championship in franchise...
-
Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer "wake up call" after up-and-down regular season lifts team...