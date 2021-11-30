x

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to meet with supporters in Edinburg

5 hours 54 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, November 30 2021 Nov 30, 2021 November 30, 2021 12:37 PM November 30, 2021 in News - Local

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a meet-and-greet at University Drafthouse in Edinburg on Tuesday. 

The governor is expected to deliver remarks at 3:40 p.m. The event will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page

Abbott's visit to the Rio Grande Valley comes less than a week after he was in the same city to visit with service members ahead of Thanksgiving. 

