WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to meet with supporters in Edinburg

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a meet-and-greet at University Drafthouse in Edinburg on Tuesday.

The governor is expected to deliver remarks at 3:40 p.m. The event will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Abbott's visit to the Rio Grande Valley comes less than a week after he was in the same city to visit with service members ahead of Thanksgiving.

