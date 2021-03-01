x

WATCH LIVE: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials

4 hours 7 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, March 01 2021 Mar 1, 2021 March 01, 2021 9:20 AM March 01, 2021 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: KRGV Digital
Photo credit: MGN Online/ The White House / Tia Dufour

WATCH LIVE: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials

Can't see the video? Click here

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days