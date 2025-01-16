Starship spacecraft destroyed during seventh launch from Boca Chica
SpaceX's Starship rocket was lost during its seventh test launch from Boca Chica on Thursday afternoon, the company announced
SpaceX said Starship "experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn."
Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn. Teams will continue to review data from today's flight test to better understand root cause.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 16, 2025
With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will help us improve Starship’s…
While the spacecraft was destroyed, SpaceX was able to catch the returning booster.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
