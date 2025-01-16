x

Starship spacecraft destroyed during seventh launch from Boca Chica

Starship spacecraft destroyed during seventh launch from Boca Chica
2 hours 50 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, January 16 2025 Jan 16, 2025 January 16, 2025 3:29 PM January 16, 2025 in News - SpaceX

SpaceX's Starship rocket was lost during its seventh test launch from Boca Chica on Thursday afternoon, the company announced

SpaceX said Starship "experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn."

While the spacecraft was destroyed, SpaceX was able to catch the returning booster. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Channel 5 News will livestream the launch in this article, the KRGV Facebook page and on air. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days