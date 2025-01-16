Starship spacecraft destroyed during seventh launch from Boca Chica

SpaceX's Starship rocket was lost during its seventh test launch from Boca Chica on Thursday afternoon, the company announced

SpaceX said Starship "experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn."

Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn. Teams will continue to review data from today's flight test to better understand root cause.



With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will help us improve Starship’s… — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 16, 2025

While the spacecraft was destroyed, SpaceX was able to catch the returning booster.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Channel 5 News will livestream the launch in this article, the KRGV Facebook page and on air.