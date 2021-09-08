WATCH LIVE: Sullivan City receiving $3.5 million for flood mitigation project

Congressman Henry Cuellar will announce more than $3.5 million in federal funding for a project to upgrade the city’s drainage infrastructure.

The City of Sullivan El Faro Road Flood Mitigation Project will support upgrades to El Faro Road and the drainage infrastructure, according to a news release from Cuellar’s office.



Cuellar will be joined by Sullivan City Mayor Alma Salinas, USDA Area Director Roel Gomez and other city council members.