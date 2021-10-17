Watch Live: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am.
The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Cross-country bike ride brings attention to migrant crisis
-
4 arrested in deadly Mission shooting
-
Mission structure fire under investigation, no reported injuries
-
Mexican government to save a say in ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
-
Texas Rangers investigating after shots fired from Mexico into Starr County