x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Oct. 12, 2025

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Oct. 12, 2025
7 hours 39 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, October 12 2025 Oct 12, 2025 October 12, 2025 10:55 AM October 12, 2025 in Community

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

Can't watch the video? Click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days