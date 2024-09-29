WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Sept. 29, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County prepares for upcoming 2024 election
-
Private plane experiencing mechanical issues causes delays at McAllen International airport
-
Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
-
Brownsville police: Man arrested for collecting money for false campaign
-
Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024: High clouds, temps in 90s