Watch out for gas skimmers this holiday season

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is warning the public about gas skimmers this holiday season.

Tela Mange, a spokesperson for Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said gas skimmers insert devices that capture electronic information off a debit card, so when someone is fueling up try to pick a pump closest to the clerk.

"What happens is the crooks will pick pumps that are away, further away from the window where maybe the clerk can't see what's going on so it's easier to mess around," Mange said.

Mange recommends taking a good look at the station you're at.

"Is the card slot, is it loose? Sometimes they'll take the card slot and put the skimmer in the card slot. Look at the pump itself, the cabinet does it look like it's been messed up you know is the door swinging open?" Mange said.

Another thing to note, is that all pumps should have a Texas shaped sticker on them with a QR code. The code will take you directly to their website where you can file a complaint if you believe the pump has been tampered with.

