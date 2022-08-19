‘We are ready:’ McAllen ISD discusses school safety with parents

With the new school approaching for several local school districts, the McAllen Independent School District met with parents to discuss school safety.

The district has 62 officers across its 32 campuses.

"With 100% percent certainty I can say yes, God forbid, but we are ready," district police Chief Joey Silva said. “We have an officer on every campus, and we started that last year, so every one of our elementary schools has an officer. All our middles schools have an officer and our high schools have four officers, so I think that makes us unique as a school district.”

McAllen ISD students begin their new school year Monday.

