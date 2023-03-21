Weapon used in deadly Matamoros kidnapping linked to Valley man

A weapon used in the kidnapping of four Americans was linked to a Valley man who is now in federal custody.

Roberto Moreno was arrested Saturday after Mexican authorities recovered an AR style pistol that was used in the deadly March 3 kidnappings of four U.S. citizens in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, according to the federal complaint against Moreno.

RELATED: Bodies of U.S. citizens killed in Matamoros returned to the states

The gun was purchased by Moreno in 2019, the complaint stated.

Moreno reportedly said he bought the gun and gave it to someone he knew was going to hand it over to Gulf Cartel members for $100.

The serial number on the gun, according to the complaint, matched the weapon recovered by Mexican authorities investigating the deadly kidnapping in Matamoros.

Moreno is also accused of buying other weapons and handing them over to his alleged Gulf Cartel connection.

Moreno is in federal custody without bond. His detention hearing is set for Thursday, March 23.