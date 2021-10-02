Weslaco brothers receive support from the community in getting new home

Two elderly brothers in Weslaco who asked for help finding a new home last week are now in a safer place thanks to support from the community.

Brothers Jose Hernandez and Army veteran Noe Hernandez, both in their 70’s and with ongoing health conditions, were living in a home with no electricity, no roof, no flooring or even a place to sleep aside from the garage.

RELATED: Elderly Weslaco brothers seek help finding new home

Volunteers have since stepped up to help them.

"Our goal is to be able to get the brothers a place that they can call home," Irene Mata, a volunteer who works closely with former Hidalgo County Commissioner A.C. Cuellar Jr., said.

The commissioner heard the brother’s story and decided to lend a hand. After seeing their living conditions, Mata took note of what was needed.

"I was just shocked that someone could be living like this with heat, mosquitoes, no electricity," Mata said.

The brothers now have a hotel to sleep in, something Noe Hernandez says he is beyond relieved to get.

"It feels good now,” Noe Hernandez said.

Volunteers and a non-profit organization is cleaning up and clearing out his house with the goal of rebuilding a new one from the ground up.

"Anybody from the community that wants to come here and help, they're welcome," Ricardo Pena, a commander for America’s Last Patrol said.

The organization is also guiding Noe Hernandez to see what benefits he has available through the Office of Veterans Affairs.

Although the road to a new home won't be finished overnight - Jose and Noe Hernandez said they are beyond thankful to see the support - and they're anxious for a new beginning.

Those interested in donating can do so online.