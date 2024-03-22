Weslaco store donating cattle feed to ranchers affected by Texas Panhandle wildfires
A Weslaco feed store is sending two tons of cattle feed to ranchers in the Texas Panhandle affected by the largest wildfire in the state.
The wildfire broke out earlier this month and burned more than 1 million acres of land, killing two people and countless livestock.
Moreno's Feed & Pet Store said they’re willing to give more to ranchers if needed.
“Because so many people are not directly involved with agriculture anymore, they don't realize the impact this situation has and could have on us as a nation, the state, or even the region,” Moreno's Feed & Pet Store sales Manager Bryan Battice said.
A total of 22 tons of donated feed from Central and south Texas is heading to the panhandle.
