Willacy County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour 56 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, January 12 2021 Jan 12, 2021 January 12, 2021 8:28 PM January 12, 2021 in News - Local

Willacy County on Tuesday reported that 23 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 1,724 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus. 

