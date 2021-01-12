Willacy County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases
Willacy County on Tuesday reported that 23 people had tested positive for COVID-19.
The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.
Since the pandemic started, 1,724 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
