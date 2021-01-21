x

Willacy County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours 24 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, January 21 2021 Jan 21, 2021 January 21, 2021 6:14 PM January 21, 2021 in News - Local

Willacy County on Thursday reported that 40 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 1,833 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus. 

