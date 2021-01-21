Willacy County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases
Willacy County on Thursday reported that 40 people had tested positive for COVID-19.
The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.
Since the pandemic started, 1,833 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
