Winter blast puts strain on Brownsville nonprofit's crops

A Brownsville nonprofit providing fresh produce to people in need is now worried their losses could impact their services.

Through the pandemic, the Brownsville Wellness Coalition has put food on tables and hired those needing work. But last week’s weather has put a strain on their operation.

"All these trellises were already set up and we had a bunch of tomatoes that were already in the ground and producing,” said Brownsville Wellness Coalition Garden Operations Manager David Vasquez. “But due to the freeze, they just completely got devastated."

The organization says they’re now working overtime to meet the needs people rely on them for.

"We're going to have to pivot and find out how we can assess all of this - what produce are harvestable and be able to take them to the distribution and farmers market,” said Brownsville Wellness Coalition Executive Director Veronica Dimas-Rosenbaum.

The organization estimates their losses anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000.

As a nonprofit, the monetary loss is massive. But the community in need is a bigger concern.

As freezing temperatures destroyed their crops and broke their irrigation systems, David Vasquez worked twelve hours a day to get water pumping, trying to save what he could.

Vasquez said the experience will make them all better in the future.