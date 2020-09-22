Woman accused of mailing ricin to White House pleads not guilty

New developments in the arrest of a woman accused of sending ricin-laced letters to president Donald Trump and two Rio Grande Valley law enforcement agencies.

Pascale Ferrier pleaded not guilty in a New York court on Tuesday.

There are new details linking a ricin-laced letter sent to the president to similar letters sent to Valley law enforcement agencies.

Each letter was sent with a note inside.

On Tuesday the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Sheriff Eddie Guerra and three female detention officers received threatening letters that were postmarked from Canada, last Monday, September 14th.

They also released a photo of one of the envelopes.

The sheriff's office said the letter clearly stated a desire to harm sheriff Guerra and three female detention officers who were also sent letters.

The Mission Police Department also confirming they received a letter and the investigation leading to 53-year-old Pascale Ferrier, a Canadian national.

She was arrested by Mission police back in March of 2019 on weapons charges.

Ferrier also spent around 20 days in the Hidalgo County jail before she was released. These letters believed to possibly be in retaliation.

On Sunday, she was arrested trying to cross the border into the U.S. in Buffalo, New York.

CBP officials informed she told officers she was wanted by the FBI for mailing ricin-laced envelopes to the White House and other locations.

They also found a gun, a knife, and ammunition.