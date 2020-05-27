Woman accused of vandalizing Temple Emanuel charged with criminal mischief

The woman accused of vandalizing Temple Emanuel in McAllen appeared in court Wednesday.

Erica Yme Garza, 38, of McAllen appeared before McAllen Municipal Judge Kathleen Henley on Wednesday afternoon.

Garza started yelling. The judge sent Garza back to her jail cell.

After she calmed down, Garza returned. The judge informed Garza that she was charged with criminal mischief, a state jail felony.

Investigators believe the incident at Temple Emanuel is linked to vandalism at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle and a Hindu temple in Edinburg, said Lt. Joel Morales, a spokesman for the McAllen Police Department. All three locations were vandalized on Tuesday.

"We believe they're connected," Morales said.

The judge Garza's bond to $15,000.