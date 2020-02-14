Woman charged in Pharr investigation involving 33 dead dogs

EDINBURG – A woman involved in an investigation in Pharr was officially charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported the incident back in May. Law enforcement found 33 deceased dogs in a U-Haul.

According to a criminal complaint, Christina Arriaga and her husband planned to drive the dogs around to avoid an appointment with animal control.

Police conducted a traffic stop after receiving an anonymous tip about canines in the trailer of the truck. That’s when authorities discovered the dead animals.

A pretrial hearing is set for February 4.