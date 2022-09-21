Woman killed in Donna crash, police say

A woman died after a crash in Donna on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Donna Police Department.

The crash happened along the eastbound frontage near Hutto Road on Monday.

A 63-year-old woman from Donna died in the crash, according to Sgt. Adrian Hooks. The woman's name has not been released.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting Donna police investigate the crash.