Woman speaks out after deadly Matamoros shooting

A woman is speaking out following a Friday night shootout in the city of Matamoros, Mexico.

The deadly shooting happened less than five miles from the border with Brownsville.

Valeria Carmona, a Matamoros resident, says she was going to see a horror movie, but she quickly felt like she was living one.

RELATED: State police: Mexican gulf cartel leader among those killed in deadly Matamoros shooting

“Suddenly, I heard loud explosions,” Carmona said. “Everyone was yelling and taking cover.”

Surveillance video from a mall kiosk showed people running down the hallway and employees closing the entrance to the movie theater Carmona visited as they feared for their safety.

RELATED: DPS: Texas Rangers looking into shootings from Mexico

“It’s concerning,” she said. “That the shooters didn’t have an ounce of respect for innocent people.”

Though she made it home safely, she says the citizens have to deal with both a pandemic and ongoing violence in the city.