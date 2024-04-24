Woman to be charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Edinburg

The second victim who died in the multi-vehicle crash in Edinburg has been identified, and a female drive will face charges, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jeremy John Hess, 43, of Wisconsin, was identified as the passenger who was ejected from a vehicle during the crash.

DPS said the female driver who ran a stop sign and caused the accident will face charges once she is released from the hospital.

The collision happened Tuesday morning on FM 907 and Texas Road.

DPS Sgt. Maria Hernandez said a Ford Escape failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a Nissan Versa. The Versa then collided with a Cadillac and veered off the road and caught on fire.

The Ford Escape struck a utility pole and Hess was ejected from the vehicle and hit a parked unoccupied Ford Econoline van.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 29-year-old Sergio Delgado, was burnt beyond recognition and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Escape and Hess were transported to a local hospital with major injuries. Hess succumbed to his injuries and died. The driver remains in stable condition.

The driver of the Cadillac was also transported to a local hospital with injuries but was released Tuesday evening.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.