Zion Rodriguez drops 27 points as Weslaco East moves to 11-0 in district & Harlingen girls fast start leads Lady Cards past San Benito
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:
PSJA 54, La Joya 69
Economedes 42, Weslaco 62
San Benito 37, Harlingen 68
Los Fresnos 67, Hanna 57
Rio Hondo 49, Lyford 53
Palmview 56, Nixon 68
Rio Grande City 69, Mission Veterans 43
Weslaco East 59, Edcouch-Elsa 44
Edinburg 55, Edinburg North 49
Donna 29, Rivera 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:
Edinburg Vela 66, PSJA North 54
Harlingen 59, San Benito 48
St. Joseph Academy 42, St. Joseph (Victoria) 33
IDEA Frontier 5, Raymondville 79
Mercedes 16, Harlingen South 34
Donna 43, Rivera 63
Progreso 20, Santa Rosa 46
McAllen Memorial 21, Sharyland Pioneer 41
Lyford 46, Rio Hondo 40
Economedes 11, Weslaco 60
