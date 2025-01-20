Alamo police: Man arrested after fleeing the scene of major car collision

Alamo police arrested a man who fled the scene of a major accident that left one individual in critical condition.

The collision occurred on January 16 at around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Crockett Avenue and Serg Loop.

Alamo police said the accident involved multiple vehicles that resulted in three people being hospitalized and one person sustaining life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Police said further investigation revealed 29-year-old Saul Xavier Gonzalez was driving a Ford F-150 and traveling at a high rate of speed. After the accident, Gonzalez fled the scene on foot.

On January 17, at around 7 p.m., police located Gonzalez at a home where an arrest warrant was executed. Gonzalez was arrested for collision involving personal injury or death, and also on multiple drug charges.

The investigation is ongoing.