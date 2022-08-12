Town hall at La Feria ISD highlights changes to school security

The La Feria Independent School District held a town hall on Tuesday to bring parents up to speed on school security.

Parents were told about the district's upgraded camera system and new electric gates at some campuses.

"We just want to keep our students and staff safe," said La Feria ISD School Board President Lisa Montalvo. "That's our number one priority. It doesn't have to mean because something happened; that has always been one of our priorities. Now, its just come our number one priority."

District leaders don't want to stop there. There will be a special board meeting later this week to talk about hiring some new staff.

"To discuss the possibility of armed security officers in our school," said La Feria ISD Superintendent Cynthia Torres. "La Feria has not in the past had security or armed officers, so that is something that we are going to be discussing."

The board meeting is set for Friday.