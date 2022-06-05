Valley residents asked to donate to Uvalde Relief Fund

Lone Star National Bank is asking the community to donate money to the victims’ families in Uvalde.

Lone Star National Bank, along with the RGV FC and the Vipers and Toros foundation, has already put $120,000 into the Uvalde Relief Fund, but they want to see it doubled.

In order to do this, they are asking Valley residents to take out just $1 and put it into their Uvalde fund. Every cent collected will go to those families.

“That’s all it takes, is to donate a dollar,” said Edna De Saro, marketing director for Lone Star National Bank. “Come and visit any Lone Star National bank across the Rio Grande Valley and make your donation. Of course, if you want to open your heart and donate more than a dollar, we welcome that.”

June 10 is the cutoff date for the donations.