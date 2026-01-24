Weslaco church to serve as warming shelter
The First Baptist Church of Weslaco, located at 600 S. Kansas Ave., will serve as a warming shelter for residents.
Shelter intake will take place on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026 through Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The shelter will be open through Monday.
The shelter is open to the public, all you need is your I.D.
The shelter will be run by church staff and volunteers.
Click here for more shelters across the Rio Grande Valley.
Watch the video above for the full story.
