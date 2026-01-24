Weslaco church to serve as warming shelter

The First Baptist Church of Weslaco, located at 600 S. Kansas Ave., will serve as a warming shelter for residents.

Shelter intake will take place on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026 through Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The shelter will be open through Monday.

The shelter is open to the public, all you need is your I.D.

The shelter will be run by church staff and volunteers.

