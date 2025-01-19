x

Zion Rodriguez drops 27 points as Weslaco East moves to 11-0 in district & Harlingen girls fast start leads Lady Cards past San Benito

By: KJ Doyle

Related Story

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:

PSJA 54, La Joya 69

Economedes 42, Weslaco 62

San Benito 37, Harlingen 68

Los Fresnos 67, Hanna 57

Rio Hondo 49, Lyford 53

Palmview 56, Nixon 68

Rio Grande City 69, Mission Veterans 43 

Weslaco East 59, Edcouch-Elsa 44

Edinburg 55, Edinburg North 49

Donna 29, Rivera 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:

Edinburg Vela 66, PSJA North 54

Harlingen 59, San Benito 48

St. Joseph Academy 42, St. Joseph (Victoria) 33

IDEA Frontier 5, Raymondville 79

Mercedes 16, Harlingen South 34

Donna 43, Rivera 63

Progreso 20, Santa Rosa 46

McAllen Memorial 21, Sharyland Pioneer 41

Lyford 46, Rio Hondo 40

Economedes 11, Weslaco 60

News
Zion Rodriguez drops 27 points as Weslaco...
Zion Rodriguez drops 27 points as Weslaco East moves to 11-0 in district & Harlingen girls fast start leads Lady Cards past San Benito
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES: PSJA 54, La Joya 69 Economedes 42, Weslaco 62 San Benito 37, Harlingen 68... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 Friday, January 17, 2025 9:47:00 PM CST January 17, 2025
Radar
7 Days