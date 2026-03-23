12-year-old remains in critical condition following ATV crash near Edinburg

KRGV file photo

A 12-year-old child was hospitalized in critical condition following a “tragic” ATV crash near Edinburg, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the 8300 block of South Tower Road.

According to a Monday news release, the child remains hospitalized.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the child and their family during this incredibly difficult time,” the news release stated, adding that the sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

In the news release, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra urged parents and guardians to take ATV safety seriously.

“ATVs are powerful machines and are not toys. A moment of inattention can lead to life-changing consequences,” Guerra stated. “We ask all families to prioritize safety, ensure proper supervision, and require protective gear every time. Many ATV-related injuries involving children are preventable.”