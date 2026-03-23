Second suspect charged in Harlingen vehicle robbery turned police chase

Rick Damien Hernandez and Eric Philip Cabrera (Photos courtesy of the Harlingen Police Department)

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a vehicle robbery in Harlingen that turned into a police chase.

The incident occurred on March 1 in the 2700 block of Expressway 83. Officers learned a male suspect used force to steal a vehicle from a male victim in a parking lot. The suspect fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

Eric Philip Cabrera was arrested two days after the incident for his involvement in the vehicle theft. He was charged with robbery and driving without a license. Cabrera's bond was set at $105,000.

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As previously reported, 18-year-old Rick Damien Hernandez was identified as the suspect who forcefully stole the vehicle and led police in a chase. The chase ended in Brownsville after Hernandez crashed the stolen vehicle.

Hernandez was charged with robbery, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and duty upon striking. His bond was set at $370,000 and he was transferred to the custody of the Texas Department of Public Safety to face additional charges.