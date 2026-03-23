Passenger charged following deadly Alamo hit-and-run that killed Army veteran
A woman arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed an Army veteran in Alamo has been charged.
Maria Guadalupe Salinas was identified as the passenger in the vehicle that struck and killed Ismael Aleman near the Alamo Rec and RV Park on March 6.
RELATED STORY: Suspect charged in deadly Alamo hit-and-run crash fled to Mexico prior to arrest, complaint says
The Alamo Police Department announced on Monday, March 23, that Maria was in custody. She was charged with failure to report and had her bond set at $50,000 later that day.
As previously reported, Miguel Angel Salinas was identified as the driver and has been charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
Hidalgo County records show he was released on a $150,000 bond on March 19.
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