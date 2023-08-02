x

12th annual UFO Festival and Conference scheduled for next week in Edinburg

Wednesday, August 02 2023
By: Dina Herrera

Magdiel Castle, with Edinburg Cultural Arts, talks about the upcoming 12th Annual UFO Festival and Conference. The festival is scheduled for August 11-12 in Edinburg.

Watch the video above for more information.

