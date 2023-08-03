2023 Two-A-Day Tour: PSJA Southwest

PHARR - The Javelinas of PSJA Southwest have a new leader in 2023 after JJ Leija returns to PSJA ISD after spending the last two seasons on the staff at Edinburg Vela and before that as the EHS Head Coach. Leija has already created renewed interest in the program by increasing the numbers. Bella Michaels caught up with the 'Javs as they get ready for the 2023 season.