2023 Two-A-Day Tour: PSJA Southwest

5 hours 6 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, August 02 2023 Aug 2, 2023 August 02, 2023 11:40 PM August 02, 2023 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours
By: Alex Del Barrio

PHARR - The Javelinas of PSJA Southwest have a new leader in 2023 after JJ Leija returns to PSJA ISD after spending the last two seasons on the staff at Edinburg Vela and before that as the EHS Head Coach. Leija has already created renewed interest in the program by increasing the numbers. Bella Michaels caught up with the 'Javs as they get ready for the 2023 season. 

