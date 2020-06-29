26-year-old who shot teller during Harlingen bank robbery charged

A bank robber who shot a teller in Harlingen on Friday was arraigned.

Police say 26-year-old Mohamed Pathe Bah robbed a Texas Regional Bank located on the 2000 block of South Business 77 at 9:45 a.m.

A caller told officials Pathe Bag, who wore a mask at the time, shot a teller and demanded money from another. He then fled the scene on a bicycle. Authorities were able to locate and apprehend him a short time later.

The teller who was shot was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. The teller has since been released from the hospital.

Pathe Bah was charged with aggravated robbery. A judge set his bond at $750,000.